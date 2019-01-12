Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Avoids arbitration

Bradley agreed to a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Bradley appears to have the best shot at locker up the closer's role for the upcoming 2019 season, and he'll shift his focus to winning that job after evading the arbitration process. He made 76 relief appearances for the Diamondbacks a year ago, posting a 3.64 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 75 punchouts across 71.2 frames.

