Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Bags another save
Bradley picked up the save against the Rockies on Tuesday, giving up one earned run on one hit in the ninth inning to close out Arizona's 8-7 victory. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout.
For a second straight game Bradley gave up a run in the ninth inning, but he's bounced back both times, with this successfully converted opportunity marking his sixth save of the season. The right-hander now sports a 4.13 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 71:29 K:BB across 56.2 innings and he seems fully locked in as the primary ninth inning option for the Diamondbacks.
