Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Bags eighth save
Bradley picked up the save against the Giants on Monday, striking out the only batter he faced to preserve Arizona's 6-4 victory.
Bradley came in after the Giants managed a pair of unearned runs off Yoan Lopez and managed to shut the door with a strikeout to pick up the one-out save for his eighth of the season in 11 opportunities. He's done well with the opportunity since assuming the primary closer role for the Diamondbacks, as Bradley has now converted six of his seven save opportunities for the month of August.
