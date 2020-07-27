Bradley (1-0) allowed a run on three hits and struck out two over 1.2 innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Padres.

Bradley entered with two runners on and one out in the eighth inning and allowed an inherited runner to score, sticking him with the blown save. The Diamondbacks scored twice in the ninth to get him off the hook, and while he allowed a run in the bottom half of the inning, he held on to secure the win. Bradley's roller-coaster outing aside, he's still got the upper hand on the closing role under manager Torey Lovullo.