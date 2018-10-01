Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Blows save chance in finale

Bradley blew his eighth save of the season in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres in 10 innings after yielding the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth. He retired three of the six batters he faced and allowed three base hits.

Bradley closed out the 2018 campaign by surrendering leads in both of his last two appearances, bringing his total of blown saves to four just in September alone. While Bradley still turned in useful ratios (3.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9.4 K/9) this season, all amounted to dramatic downturns from 2017, when he emerged as one of the majors' top middle-relief arms. The Diamondbacks are expected to address the back end of the bullpen through free agency or the trade market this winter, but that won't necessarily preclude Bradley from receiving an opportunity to close next season.