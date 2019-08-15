Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Blows save opportunity

Bradley (3-5) was charged with the blown save and the loss after giving up two runs on one hit and a hit by pitch during the ninth inning Wednesday at Colorado. He did not record an out.

Bradley entered with a one-run lead but hit Trevor Story with a pitch in a 1-2 count to start the frame, and then served up a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado on the next pitch to end the game. It ends a run of 14 straight appearances (17.1 innings) without allowing a run for Bradley, a stretch in which he had a 0.92 WHIP, 21:7 K:BB and collected four saves and two holds. The 27-year-old figures to continue seeing ninth-inning chances, assuming he gets back on track after Wednesday's blown save.