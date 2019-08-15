Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Blows save opportunity
Bradley (3-5) was charged with the blown save and the loss after giving up two runs on one hit and a hit by pitch during the ninth inning Wednesday at Colorado. He did not record an out.
Bradley entered with a one-run lead but hit Trevor Story with a pitch in a 1-2 count to start the frame, and then served up a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado on the next pitch to end the game. It ends a run of 14 straight appearances (17.1 innings) without allowing a run for Bradley, a stretch in which he had a 0.92 WHIP, 21:7 K:BB and collected four saves and two holds. The 27-year-old figures to continue seeing ninth-inning chances, assuming he gets back on track after Wednesday's blown save.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up fourth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Earns third save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Notches first 2019 save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Earns win in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Works two scoreless innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Rocked as starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...