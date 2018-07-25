Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Boosts MLB holds lead

Bradley threw 1.1 perfect innings and struck out three en route to his 27th hold of the season in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Bradley and closer Brad Boxberger were dominant while polishing off the win for the Diamondbacks, striking out six of the Cubs' final seven batters. It was a strong bounce-back effort for Bradley after he was tagged for a season-high six runs while retiring just two hitters in his last appearance Friday against the Rockies.