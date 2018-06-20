Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Bothered by fingernail issue
Bradley said Tuesday that he has been reluctant to use his curveball this season because it regularly causes a crack on the nail of his right forefinger, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Bradley relayed that the issue has dated back to before the spring started and added that he has had to use a fake nail over the affected finger to limit further cracking. While Bradley hasn't scrapped the curveball entirely, his usage of the offering has dropped to 13 percent in June, making him even more reliant on his fastball. Because Bradley can regularly dial the fastball up to the high 90s, he's still been able to put hitters away consistently, albeit with lesser margin for error than he enjoyed in his breakout 2017. Perhaps as a result of the reduced options in his arsenal, Bradley has seen his numbers drop across the board this season. His strikeout rate has plummeted from 9.7 K/9 to 7.5, while his hard-contact rate has jumped from 31.2 percent to 41.8 percent.
