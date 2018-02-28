Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Bringing back changeup
Bradley is mixing in a changeup this spring, the Diamondbacks official site reports.
After throwing the pitch 7.1 percent of the time in 2016, Bradley threw just one changeup in all of 2017. The pared-down arsenal made sense as Bradley converted to a relief role, as he no longer needed to keep hitters off balance multiple times through the order. If Bradley feels confident in the pitch, though, there's no harm in introducing an additional weapon to his profile. It's too early to tell whether the pitch will be effective (both of the hits Bradley gave up Tuesday against the Giants came off of changeups), but if reports are positive, it could help Bradley reach another level this season.
