Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Can't hold lead Thursday
Bradley worked around two hits to turn in scoreless eighth inning, but was charged with a blown save after allowing an inherited runner to score in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Nationals.
Bradley entered the contest with no outs and a runner on second, with the tying run coming on an untimely balk by the right-hander. Though Bradley was able to clot the bleeding thereafter, the run proved costly in a contest where neither offense could produce much offense. Fortunately for Bradley's fantasy owners, the Nationals' eighth-inning run was charged to Zack Greinke rather than the reliever, who now owns a sparkling 1.29 ERA over 21 frames. He also paces all of baseball with 13 holds.
