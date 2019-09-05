Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Collects 12th save

Bradley earned a two-out save during Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Padres, walking one batter in the process.

After the Padres got on the board with a solo home run by Wil Myers in the top of the ninth inning, Bradley was summoned to protect a 4-1 lead with one batter on and one out. The right-hander issued a free pass to Manny Machado, but forced back-to-back groundouts of Eric Hosmer and Hunter Renfroe to slam the door on the Padres en route to his 12th save of the year. Better yet, Bradley has been perfect across eight consecutive save opportunities, improving to a 3.96 ERA and 1.51 WHIP.