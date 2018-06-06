Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Collects 16th hold
Bradley was credited with a hold Tuesday after tossing a scoreless inning in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 triumph over the Giants. He gave up a hit and walk and struck out a batter in the outing.
Bradley continues to pace the majors with 16 holds, despite picking up only three over the past month while the Diamondbacks' losing ways shrunk their massive lead in the NL West. With the Arizona offense coming around in recent games and the starting rotation performing well, Bradley has begun to see his usage in higher-leverage spots pick up and has remained a dependable setup man to closer Brad Boxberger. Bradley owns a 2.51 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB in 28.2 innings on the campaign.
