Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Collects first save

Bradley pitched a scoreless ninth inning and struck out two batters to record his first save of the season during Monday's 2-1 win over San Francisco.

Brad Boxberger already has four saves this season, including closing out the Cardinals on Sunday, so it appears this was just a rare night off for him. Bradley projects to remain in a high-leverage role and now has a save, five hold and 10 strikeouts with a 1.17 ERA and 0.65 WHIP through 7.2 innings. Should Boxberger pitch his way out of the closer role or sustain an injury, Bradley is probably next in line. The 25-year-old righty holds plenty of value as is, though. He is currently moving the needle in the ERA, WHIP and strikeouts columns, and his role should enable him to collect the occasional win and save.