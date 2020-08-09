Bradley allowed just one walk and struck out none in one inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Bradley walked Tommy Pham with one out, but he was able to retire Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers after that to preserve the lead. The 27-year-old Bradley is 1-0 with three saves, a 1.93 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings this season. He looks fairly stable in the ninth-inning role for the Diamondbacks in the shortened 2020 campaign.