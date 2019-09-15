Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Corrals 14th save

Bradley struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Reds.

Bradley sandwiched a strikeout of Joey Votto between flyouts from Josh VanMeter and Eugenio Suarez to earn his 14th save of the year. The closer has pitched well since the start of August, with a 2.84 ERA and all but one of his saves in 19 appearances over that span.