Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Crumbles in relief
Bradley retired just two of eight batters faced in Friday's 11-10 loss to the Rockies and surrendered six runs on three hits and three walks.
Bradley notched two strikeouts on the evening, but that's hardly any consolation for fantasy owners who kept him in the lineup for ratio stabilization. Though the Diamondbacks typically lean on Bradley as their eighth-inning man, manager Torey Lovullo chose to bring in the relief ace in the seventh Friday, a decision that proved to be costly. Bradley threw only 16 of his 30 pitches for strikes and saw an 8-5 lead turn into an 11-8 deficit after Raimel Tapia took him deep for a pinch-hit grand slam to complete the Rockies' six-run inning. It was the second loss of the season for Bradley, who saw his ERA jump from 1.97 to 3.11 after the implosion.
