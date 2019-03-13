Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Dealing with stiff neck

Bradley is battling a stiff neck and will wait a few days before getting back into game action, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo says the injury is nothing serious, so Bradley's availability for Opening Day currently doesn't seem to be threatened. It's possible that even a brief absence could be a hit to his chances of winning the closer job, though Greg Holland's declining velocity and 16.88 spring ERA are each likely to be bigger factors than Bradley taking a few days off.