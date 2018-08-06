Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Dealt loss in relief

Bradley took the loss in relief Sunday against the Giants after giving up a run and striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Bradley entered a 2-2 contest in the top of the seventh inning and struck out Andrew McCutchen to record the final out of the frame. The right-hander came back out for the eighth and served up a one-out solo shot to Evan Longoria, which held up as the difference in the one-run game. The loss evened Bradley's season record at 3-3, but that's of little consequence to his fantasy owners, who roster the 25-year-old mainly for the impact he provides in holds and the ratio categories.