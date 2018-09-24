Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Delivers spotless inning
Bradley retired all three of the hitters he faced Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 2-0 loss to the Rockies, striking out two in an 11-pitch sixth inning.
Though he's sitting on a 6.95 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in the second half, Bradley has looked sharper in his recent appearances. He has kept the opposition off the board in his last four outings, with Sunday's outing representing the first time that he struck out multiple hitters during that stretch. While Bradley's recent form is encouraging, the Diamondbacks could limit his usage over the season's final week with the playoffs now out of reach.
