Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Earns 15th save

Bradley picked up a perfect four-out save against the Marlins on Wednesday.

The right-hander came in to record the final out of the eighth inning and did so by forcing Austin Dean to foul out. With Arizona still up 5-4, Bradley re-entered in the ninth and retired the side en route to his 15th save of the season. Despite missing the last two days with back spasms, Bradley appeared good to go. Through 62 appearances, he owns a 3.72 ERA and 1.46 WHIP.

