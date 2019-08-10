Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Earns third save
Bradley earned the save Friday after holding the Dodgers scoreless through one inning with a strikeout and a walk.
Entering the game with a 3-2 lead in the 11th inning, Bradley issued a leadoff walk to Joc Pederson but prevented any potential damage to pick up his third save of the year. Despite a rough start to the season, Bradley has not given up a run in his last 13 appearances and seems to have taken over the closer role in Arizona. He now owns a 3.83 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB.
