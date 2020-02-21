Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Earns win in arbitration
Bradley will make $4.1 million this season after beating the Diamondbacks in arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Per source, Bradley's employer had filed at $3.625 million. Bradley is expected to close after saving 18 games with a 3.52 ERA last season, though manager Mike Hazen still referred to the team's closer situation as a "competition," with Hector Rondon seemingly Bradley's main competitor.
