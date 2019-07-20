Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Earns win in relief
Bradley (3-4) picked up the win Friday after holding the Brewers scoreless over 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and a walk with one strikeout.
Bradley came into the fourth inning to replace starter Taylor Clarke with two outs and the Diamondbacks leading 7-4. The right-hander got Lorenzo Cain to fly out to end the inning, and remained solid in the fifth to earn the win. Bradley has not allowed a run since June 22 against the Giants, although it's been a disappointing season for the 26-year-old. Over 38 appearances, Bradley owns 4.71 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 55:25 K:BB.
