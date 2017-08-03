Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Ends hold drought Wednesday

Bradley fired a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cubs, retiring the side on 15 pitches.

Bradley also picked up his team-leading 13th hold of the season -- and his first since June 24 -- in the victory. The long hold drought speaks to the lack of save situations the Diamondbacks have encountered over the last month-plus, but Bradley hasn't done anything to jeopardize his standing as the top stopper out of the team's bullpen. He's allowed only four earned runs over his last 24 appearances, turning in a 1.33 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB in 27 innings during that span.