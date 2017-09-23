Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Escapes messy eighth inning to secure hold
Bradley pitched the eighth inning and gave up two runs on three hits while striking out a batter in the Diamondbacks' 13-11 win over the Marlins on Friday.
Though Bradley yielded more than one run in an appearance for just the second time all season, he was still able to come away with his team-leading 25th hold after exiting while the Diamondbacks maintained a 12-11 lead. Despite only having one save to his name this season, Bradley has made for an excellent roster option in deeper 5x5 mixed leagues throughout the season thanks to a 1.41 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 76:18 K:BB over 70 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Notches first save Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Shuts down Giants in eighth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Records four outs Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Ends hold drought Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Gives up run in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Handed loss Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...