Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Escapes messy eighth inning to secure hold

Bradley pitched the eighth inning and gave up two runs on three hits while striking out a batter in the Diamondbacks' 13-11 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Though Bradley yielded more than one run in an appearance for just the second time all season, he was still able to come away with his team-leading 25th hold after exiting while the Diamondbacks maintained a 12-11 lead. Despite only having one save to his name this season, Bradley has made for an excellent roster option in deeper 5x5 mixed leagues throughout the season thanks to a 1.41 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 76:18 K:BB over 70 innings.