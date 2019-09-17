Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Experiences back spasms

Bradley was not available to pitch Monday due to back spasms, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo does not believe the injury is serious and thinks Bradley, Arizona's closer, will be available to pitch Tuesday. Without Bradley on Monday, the manager turned to Kevin Ginkel to lock down a 7-5 win over Miami.

