Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Feeling better
Bradley said he expected to be available for Tuesday's game after missing the last two days with back spasms, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Bradley was not used in Tuesday's 12-6 loss to the Marlins, which is not surprising given a closer was not needed. He said the back "locked up" on him Sunday, something he's experienced a few times in the past. While Bradley expected to be available, that's not the same as the manager acknowledging that. Until he returns to action, Bradley should be considered day-to-day, and Kevin Ginkel will fill in at closer.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Experiences back spasms•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Corrals 14th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Unavailable to pitch Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Shaky but gets save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Collects 12th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Nabs 11th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...