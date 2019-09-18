Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Feeling better

Bradley said he expected to be available for Tuesday's game after missing the last two days with back spasms, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bradley was not used in Tuesday's 12-6 loss to the Marlins, which is not surprising given a closer was not needed. He said the back "locked up" on him Sunday, something he's experienced a few times in the past. While Bradley expected to be available, that's not the same as the manager acknowledging that. Until he returns to action, Bradley should be considered day-to-day, and Kevin Ginkel will fill in at closer.