Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Finger feeling better
Bradley said his fingernail 100 percent healthy, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. "Woo! Boy, this nail is solid. I'm throwing some hammers this year. I'm going to have one of the best curveballs in the big leagues this year. It's nasty"
Bradley dealt with a cracked fingernail for much of the 2018 season, which apparently hindered his ability to throw his curveball as desired -- resulting in decreased usage and effectiveness. With the issue behind him, Bradley will look to return to his 2017 form (1.73 ERA, 9.7 K/9 in 71.2 innings). The right-hander is expected to compete with Greg Holland and Yoshihisa Hirano for the team's closer role in spring training.
