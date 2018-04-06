Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Gets fourth hold

Bradley struck out the lone batter he faced in the eighth inning of Thursday's 3-1 win over the Cardinals.

Bradley's quick five-pitch outing was enough to earn him his fourth hold of the season, making him the early MLB leader in the category. Closer Brad Boxberger worked a perfect ninth inning to record his third save in as many chances, so it would seem that he's built some steady job security for now. Though Bradley isn't in the mix for regular saves, he'll still provide value to fantasy owners in NL-only and deeper formats thanks to his elite ratios.