Bradley allowed a run and on two hits and a hit batsman in two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Giants.

Bradley entered during the eighth inning and let two inherited runners to score plus his own run, when he hit Mike Yastrzemski and permitted run-scoring singles to Alex Dickerson and Evan Longoria. It was just the second time in 14 days that Bradley pitched, as the Diamondbacks are in a 1-10 stretch futility and have not needed their closer. Arizona will be sellers at the trade deadline, but they have control over Bradley for one more season, so it's likely he remains this team's closer for the rest of the season instead of becoming a depth option in another team's bullpen.