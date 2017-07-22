Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Gives up run in relief

Bradley surrendered a run on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings of relief in Friday's 6-5 win over the Nationals. He also struck out a batter.

After pitching a scoreless seventh inning with the Diamondbacks maintaining a one-run lead, Bradley went back out for the eighth. He proceeded to give up a pair of doubles, with one of those batters coming around to score on an RBI groundout to tie the game. As a result, Bradley was charged with his second blown save in three appearances, but that won't change his standing as the most-trusted reliever in manager Torey Lovullo's bullpen. Bradley maintains an excellent 1.60 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 45 innings this season.