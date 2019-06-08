Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Has good result Friday
Bradley fanned one batter in a scoreless inning in Friday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Bradley, who began the season as a valued setup man, entered Friday's game in a low-leverage situation. It marked the third time in his last four outings he's entered with the Diamondbacks down or ahead by several runs. These are outings designed to have him walk off a mound with a successful result. Bradley lowered his ERA to 4.94, but he's had too many hiccups over the past month to entrust him with high-impact work. Just when it appears Bradley's coming out of a funk, he falls back into it.
