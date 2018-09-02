Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Implodes late, takes fifth loss
Bradley was handed the loss in relief Saturday against the Dodgers after retiring just one hitter and giving up three runs on two hits and a walk.
Bradley entered the contest in the bottom of the eighth and the Diamondbacks possessing a two-run lead, but he was unable to add to his majors-leading hold total. After striking out Max Muncy to begin the frame, Bradley allowed a single to Justin Turner and walked Manny Machado before serving up a three-run blast to Matt Kemp, which held up as the difference in the game. The blowup ended a streak of seven straight scoreless appearances for Bradley, who now owns a 3.57 ERA across 63 innings.
