Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Inside track on closing job
Manager Torey Lovullo said he's leaning towards using Bradley as his closer in 2019, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
With Brad Boxberger hitting the open market, Bradley appears to be the leading candidate to take over as the team's primary closer heading into 2019. The 26-year-old has spent the previous two seasons in a multi-inning relief role, compiling a combined 2.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 154:41 K:BB across 144.2 innings during that stretch. With Yoshihisa Hirano still looming in the team's bullpen -- coupled with Bradley's ability to pitch multiple innings -- the Diamondbacks could still wind up using the right-hander in a more versatile back-end role.
