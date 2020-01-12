Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Leading candidate to close
Bradley is expected to be the primary closer for the Diamondbacks in 2020, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Arizona general manager Mike Hazen talked about the team's closing situation after the Diamondbacks made official the signing of Hector Rondon, a power pitcher with closing experience. Bradley had an inconsistent season and at one point was not trusted to pitch when the Diamondbacks were leading, but he finished the season as the team's closer. "I would imagine, given where we were at the end of the year, that there will be some incumbency to be considered," Hazen said. "But that won't 100 percent overshadow competition. But I think certainly Archie performed very well for us in that role down the stretch." He saved all 14 opportunities with a 2.12 ERA, 17 strikeouts and seven walks in 17 innings over the final 17 appearances.
