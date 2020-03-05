Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Makes quick work
Bradley threw a scoreless inning in Wednesday's spring game against Cleveland.
Bradley did not allow a hit or walk a batter while throwing nine pitches (eight strikes) in the fourth inning. This was Bradley's second Cactus League appearance, and he's allowed one hit with a strikeout in two scoreless innings. He enters the year as Arizona's closer for now, but it wasn't too long ago that Bradley pitched himself out of that role.
