Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Makes spring debut
Bradley allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Bradley made his spring debut Tuesday, as the Diamondbacks held him back due to last year's workload. He appeared in a season-high 76 games, fourth most in the NL. Bradley is competing with Greg Holland for Arizona's closer role, but Holland (21.60 ERA) may be pitching himself out of the mix.
