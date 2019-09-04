Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Nabs 11th save

Bradley got the save against the Padres on Tuesday, giving up one earned run on two hits in the ninth inning, striking out three and walking two before closing out Arizona's 2-1 victory.

It was certainly an eventful appearance, but Bradley eventually got the job done and locked down his 11th save of the season despite allowing four baserunners and a run in his one inning of work. He's allowed runs in each of his last two appearances, but Bradley has still converted six straight save opportunities and seems to have a firm grasp on the role. Overall, he's got a 4.00 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 79:33 K:BB across 63 innings.