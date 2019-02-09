Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Not yet named closer

Manager Torey Lovullo said it's "way too premature" to name Archie Bradley as the team's closer Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lovullo stated in December that he's leaning towards using Bradley as the closer, and while Saturday's statement doesn't entirely contradict that, it does seem to indicate that the Diamondbacks will at least seriously consider other options. Despite his former experience as a starter, Bradley averaged less than an inning per appearance last season, so it doesn't seem like Lovullo's hesitance to name him as a closer stems from a desire to use him in a multi-inning role. Greg Holland was poor last year but has 189 career saves, and Yoshihisa Hirano recorded 156 saves in Japan, so the manger has more experienced alternatives should he choose to go another route.