Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Notches first 2019 save

Bradley earned his first save of the season by not allowing a baserunner over 1.1 scoreless innings to finish Tuesday's win over the Yankees. He did not have a strikeout or a walk.

Bradley struggled in the back half of June but has rebounded nicely with 10 straight scoreless outings and a 19:6 K:BB in 12.1 innings. The 26-year-old has a 4.18 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 64:27 K:BB across 47.1 innings and has only seven holds in what's been a disappointing season thus far.