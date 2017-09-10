Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Notches first save Sunday

Bradley struck out the side Sunday to register his first career save in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 victory over the Padres.

The wrapup comes at the expense of Fernando Rodney, but according to manager Torey Lovullo, it was merely a day off for Rodney, not a signal for change, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports. Many probably would like to see this switch, though. Despite a recent 15-for-15 save conversion run, Rodney blew one Saturday to break that, and his 4.68 ERA looks less enticing than Bradley's 1.25. Both strike out plenty of batters, but Rodney (4.5 BB/9) loses the control battle to Bradley (2.5). However, Arizona likely prefers Bradley to continue setting up Rodney because the former starter could do well to serve in the "Andrew Miller" role to eat up more than one frame before Rodney enters the game in a favorable situation. Still, Bradley remains worth owning in many leagues even without the closer role, and he's still a good speculation should Rodney continue to falter.