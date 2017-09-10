Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Notches first save Sunday
Bradley struck out the side Sunday to register his first career save in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 victory over the Padres.
The wrapup comes at the expense of Fernando Rodney, but according to manager Torey Lovullo, it was merely a day off for Rodney, not a signal for change, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports. Many probably would like to see this switch, though. Despite a recent 15-for-15 save conversion run, Rodney blew one Saturday to break that, and his 4.68 ERA looks less enticing than Bradley's 1.25. Both strike out plenty of batters, but Rodney (4.5 BB/9) loses the control battle to Bradley (2.5). However, Arizona likely prefers Bradley to continue setting up Rodney because the former starter could do well to serve in the "Andrew Miller" role to eat up more than one frame before Rodney enters the game in a favorable situation. Still, Bradley remains worth owning in many leagues even without the closer role, and he's still a good speculation should Rodney continue to falter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Shuts down Giants in eighth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Records four outs Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Ends hold drought Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Gives up run in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Handed loss Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Tosses scoreless frame•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...