Bradley struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Rangers.

He needed only 14 pitches to mow down Danny Santana, Rougned Odor and Joey Gallo, getting all three on swinging strikes. Bradley has had trouble seizing the closer role on a full-time basis over the last couple years, but if Tuesday's performance is any indication, this might be the season he finally claims the job for good.