Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Notches first win
Bradley (1-1) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Braves.
Bradley picked up his first win by keeping the game tied through the eighth and ninth innings before the Diamondbacks pushed across a run in the 10th. He had traffic on the bases in each inning, which should be no surprise. Bradley has allowed 14 baserunners (nine hits, five walks) in nine innings (1.56 WHIP). With all those potential runs on base, the only runs Bradley has given up came on solo home runs. His ERA is a respectable 2.00 while his FIP is an uglier 5.21.
