Bradley issued one walk in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, striking out one and earning the save over San Diego.

After Bradley allowed three runs in Saturday's win, it was a positive sign to see him get the very next save opportunity and close the door without much drama. The 28-year-old is now 6-for-7 in save chances this season with a 4.00 ERA and 11:3 K:BB across nine innings.

