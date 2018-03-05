Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Part of 'wide-open' closer competition
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that the competition for the closing role between Bradley, Brad Boxberger and Yoshihisa Hirano remains "wide open," Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
With Fernando Rodney leaving for Minnesota earlier in the offseason, Bradley initially looked like the top in-house option to take the ninth-inning mantle, but the Diamondbacks' winter pickups of Boxberger and Hirano has clouded the back-end bullpen roles. With Boxberger having not pitched in Cactus League play since Feb. 23 while battling general arm soreness, Bradley and Hirano may have inched ahead in the competition, but Lovullo will presumably wait until near the end of spring training before naming a closer. In the event Bradley doesn't inherit the closing role, the Diamondbacks have had the right-hander stretch out this spring so that he can be used as a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen when needed.
