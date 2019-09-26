Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up 17th save

Bradley allowed one hit and one walk but recorded the final two outs to record the save Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Bradley was called into action after Jimmie Sherfy allowed two baserunners to reach base to begin the ninth inning. However, Bradley also started on shaky ground, walking the first batter he faced before allowing a two-RBI single. Ultimately, he got Paul Goldschmidt to ground into a double play to end the contest and record his 17th save of the season. Bradley has not been charged with an earned run in each of his last eight appearances, lowering his ERA from 4.00 to 3.57.