Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up 17th save
Bradley allowed one hit and one walk but recorded the final two outs to record the save Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Bradley was called into action after Jimmie Sherfy allowed two baserunners to reach base to begin the ninth inning. However, Bradley also started on shaky ground, walking the first batter he faced before allowing a two-RBI single. Ultimately, he got Paul Goldschmidt to ground into a double play to end the contest and record his 17th save of the season. Bradley has not been charged with an earned run in each of his last eight appearances, lowering his ERA from 4.00 to 3.57.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Pockets save Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Earns 15th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Feeling better•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Experiences back spasms•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Corrals 14th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Unavailable to pitch Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...