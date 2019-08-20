Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up fifth save
Bradley picked up the save against the Rockies on Monday, giving up one earned run on one hit in the ninth inning before closing out a 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks. He struck out one and walked none.
He gave up a solo home run to Charlie Blackmon, but it turned out to be inconsequential, as Bradley bounced back to lock down his fifth save of the season. He's mostly been performing well since assuming the closer role for the Diamondbacks aside from a blown opportunity on August 14, although Bradley's 4.04 ERA and 1.51 WHIP still look unimpressive thanks to a rough start to the season.
