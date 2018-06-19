Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up four-out save

Bradley allowed one hit over 1.1 innings to pick up his third save Monday against the Angels.

Brad Boxberger threw 27 pitches in a blown save Sunday, leaving the ninth for Bradley against the Angels. Bradley would likely inherit the role if the Diamondbacks do boot Boxberger and his 3.91 ERA from the role, but Boxberger's 16-for-19 save conversion rate is probably good enough to keep him as closer for now. As the season progresses, though, the situation will certainly be worth watching.