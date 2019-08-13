Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up fourth save
Bradley got the save against the Rockies on Monday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out Arizona's 8-6 victory. He recorded one strikeout.
It was the fourth straight successfully converted save opportunity for Bradley, who continued his strong recent run of form that has now seen him log 14 straight scoreless appearances. The stretch has lowered his ERA to 3.78 through 52.1 innings after a rough start to the season, and he figures to continue to receive the majority of the looks in the ninth-inning role as long as he keeps rolling.
