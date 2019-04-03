Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up second hold
Bradley worked around two hits in a scoreless eighth inning of Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Padres.
Bradley picked up his second hold in as many appearances but made it interesting by giving up two singles after getting two outs. He's made three appearances and allowed multiple baserunners in each outing. Over three scoreless innings, Bradley has allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three.
